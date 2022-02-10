DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 30% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $42,094.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,936,776,826 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

