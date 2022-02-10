Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.48) to €28.00 ($32.18) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.31.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

