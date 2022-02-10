Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:IPU traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.84). 33,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 599.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.74. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.