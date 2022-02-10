DAOstack Price Up 43.2% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $178,108.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.72 or 0.99864843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00405173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

