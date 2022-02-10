MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.00.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $369.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,641. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.94 and a 200-day moving average of $410.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

