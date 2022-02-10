Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after purchasing an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.28. 932,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

