United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.68. 605,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,000. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $267.42 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

