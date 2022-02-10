Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.69 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 40,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $998.62 million, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 126.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

