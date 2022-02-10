Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,847. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

