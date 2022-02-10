Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 7,640,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

