Swop Price Hits $4.39 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Swop has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $44,543.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swop has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00010070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.37 or 0.07030145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,811.02 or 1.00411185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006433 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,980,459 coins and its circulating supply is 2,066,757 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

