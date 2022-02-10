The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

