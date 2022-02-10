Oikos (OKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636,268.99

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $636,268.99 and $3,583.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.55 or 0.07067977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.94 or 1.00337223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos' total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

