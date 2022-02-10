Pickle Finance Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $2.13 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00018544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

