Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 2,301,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,811. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

