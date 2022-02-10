Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,386. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of -0.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

