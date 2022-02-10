Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.