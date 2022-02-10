Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 55.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 230,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

