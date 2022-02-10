Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by 55.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Shares of AIMC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 230,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
