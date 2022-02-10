GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

Shares of NYSE GBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 517,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. GBS Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

