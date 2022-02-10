Insider Buying: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 326,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 653.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,425 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

