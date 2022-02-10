Insider Buying: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 326,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $44.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
