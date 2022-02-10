Arion (ARION) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Arion has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $40,712.69 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.55 or 0.07067977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.94 or 1.00337223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,483,001 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

