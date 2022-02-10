Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.80

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 22485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

