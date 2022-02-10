BaaSid (BAAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $333,800.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $333,800.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

