Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings of $5.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.20. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS.
NYSE MTN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $278.96. 369,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $263.23 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.
In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.
