Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak Sells 13,068 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 19,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,802. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

