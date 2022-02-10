Dennis Thomas St Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,869. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

