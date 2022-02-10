James T. Sperduto Sells 1,671 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.54. 2,270,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

