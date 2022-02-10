James T. Sperduto Sells 1,671 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.54. 2,270,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
