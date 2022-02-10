Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 5,885 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TT stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.68. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $147.55 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

