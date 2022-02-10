Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 972,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

