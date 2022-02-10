Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 445,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.