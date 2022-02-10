AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATY. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of ATY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,899. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth $6,981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.