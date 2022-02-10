VIG (VIG) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $905,034.14 and approximately $55.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.