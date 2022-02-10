Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 3,214,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.