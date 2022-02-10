Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.820-$-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$546 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.09 million.Confluent also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

CFLT traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

