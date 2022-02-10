Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $168.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.03.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,511,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
