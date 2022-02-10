Tether Gold Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $190.91 million and $1.39 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,808.69 or 0.04118287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00103384 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.