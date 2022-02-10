Analysts Set Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Price Target at GBX 173.71

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.71 ($2.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.22) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.38) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON:PHP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 136.60 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.