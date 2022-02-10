Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,290. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.