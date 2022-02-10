Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.06 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.000-$9.000 EPS.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

