Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. 2,848,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

