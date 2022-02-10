Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $3.36. Adobe reported earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $26.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.73.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

