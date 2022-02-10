Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.18

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.10 billion and $64.89 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.72 or 0.07091658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.42 or 1.00184268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,631,622,107 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

