Space Cow Boy (SCB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,814.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $13.30 or 0.00030319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $434,326.22 and $10,814.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

