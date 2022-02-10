Analysts Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $31.44

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

