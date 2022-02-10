Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $366.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,340. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

