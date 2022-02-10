Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report $152.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.60 million and the highest is $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

IRDM traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. 253,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,406. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

