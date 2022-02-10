China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.40

Shares of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and traded as low as $37.49. China Resources Power shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 347 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

