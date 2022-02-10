Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.80

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 378521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 947.49 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 48.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

