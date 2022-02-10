Strong (STRONG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.06 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $463.54 or 0.01050776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $64.09 million and $10.06 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.49 or 0.07071454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.76 or 1.00065721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006301 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

