Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,802 put options on the company. This is an increase of 715% compared to the typical volume of 344 put options.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

